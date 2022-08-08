DRINK ALCOHOL IN THESE PUBLIC PARKS IN CALGARY!

Did you know that drinking alcohol is permitted at some neighbourhood picnic tables/sites, and a few open areas here in Calgary?



There are four types of locations within Calgary where you can BYOB! Neighbourhood picnic tables, large picnic sites, open areas, and fire pits.

Now before you get all excited, there are some rules if you wish to partake in consuming adult beverages at select City of Calgary Parks...

To see the FULL LIST of rules, and locations where you can crack a cold one... click HERE