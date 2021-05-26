Drinking in Calgary Parks: Where It'll Be Allowed

The city has decided to allow Calgarians the option to enjoy a beverage or two in public Calgary Parks. There are a few rules to be followed and you won't be able to just walk about with your open liquor, you are required to stay at the picnic table that you will book out in advance. There are also certain hours that it's allowed in. There's obviously some people who have concerns about allowing alcohol in public, which are valid! However, it's something that people have been doing for a long time anway, so allowing people the option to showcase they can enjoy responsibly in our beautiful parks is probably going to go over okay!

From the City of Calgary Website:

Alcohol consumption will not be allowed freely in all parks or at all sites within a designated park. Not all bookable picnic tables in City parks will be designated for alcohol consumption either. Users will only be able to drink alcohol at tables clearly labelled with the appropriate signage.

Picnic tables can be used on a first-come, first-served basis or can be reserved with a free permit that gives priority use. Reserve a picnic table with The City’s online booking system.

Alcohol will be permitted at all designated sites between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. only. Reservations are available in time blocks of:

Noon – 2 p.m.

4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

The designated locations: