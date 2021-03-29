E–Scooters Could Be Back on the Streets of Calgary Sooner Than May This Year

If you’re anything like me, you dig watching people ride e scooters around the streets of Calgary more than you actually like riding them yourself because you’re scared of everything, but also if you’re like me you’re always down for good vibes… and these e scooters are nothing but good vibes and they also mean SUMMER!

I don’t know if you knew this, I didn’t know it the whole time, but e scooters in Calgary were actually a pilot program. It was a test for a couple of years to see how it did, and what the effects would be. Honestly, I know there have been quite a few injuries but I also know there have been quite a few good times, and with that after the pilot program ended the last time, it was announced that the pilot program with the scooters would become a permanent thing in this city, and we are so here for it!

It seems like a lot of summer activities this year (patio hopping, scooter riding etc) have been given the go ahead to happen a little earlier than usual, which makes sense in the name of keeping us active and also outdoors all at one during these scary times… so just in the same way that patio season started earlier than usual this year, there is talks of the city trying to get approval on the roll out of these scooters even sooner than they did last year!

Summer’s coming, baby!

If you’re someone who counts down the days until you can get your hands on these babies, then you know that they got rolled out in May of last year, and they’re saying this year it could be even sooner – so get your apps loaded up and your riding hands ready to party on your scooters this summer!

I’ll take an Uber and meet you there!