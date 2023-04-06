Easter Egg Hunts Happening in Calgary including one for ADULTS!

Easter Weekend is upon us and there is a WHOLE ton of fun happening around Calgary! My family LOVES a good Easter Egg Hunt, and if you're like us and want to check one out this weekend, there's a ton going on around the city, INCLUDING ONE FOR ADULTS THAT YOU NEED TO GET IN ON!

BP Church is hosting a super fun event with bouncy castles, The Easter Bunny himself and a massive egg hunt that they stagger by different ages. Head to the park behind the Beddington Safeway to get in on the fun! My family attended this one last year and it was pure joy! 30,000 eggs up for grabs!

One Skn in Parkdale is teaming up with their friends at DYP Refillery to bring us an egg hunt for adults that’ll have you heading to Edworthy Park to hunt for amazing skin care products, gift cards and delicious locally made treats! Follow them on Instagram, comment on their post about the egg hunt and they’ll add you to their private story with the clues!

Capitol Hill Community Association is having a PARTY! They’re having a dance party, beer gardens, tons of entertainment AND a petting zoo!

West-Springs Church has a fun Easter Egg Hunt Saturday afternoon featuring a ton of eggs and some super cute photo booths for you to get the ultimate family Easter Photo!

The Calgary Zoo also has their Easter Eggstravaganza April 7th-10th featuring free treats for kids under 12 and tons of games and events!