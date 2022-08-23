Edmonton Has A Pokemon Cafe

You might have seen this on Tik Tok but there is a pokemon Café in Edmonton. It’s call Swirl Edmonton! Now they have pokemon themed everything and tons of pokemon products. For me the thing I’m most excited for is the pokemon card selections they have! Best news you can even order online! Now since this is in Edmonton I wanted to tell you about some great pokemon card shops here in Calgary that you can go to! Our friends at Virgin Edmonton also wrote about this and you can check it out here.

Shoebox Games and Café 509 McKnight Blvd NE:

Honestly one of my favourite card stores in the city. I’ve been here twice and they have a great selection of singles. I’ve gotten quite a few older cards here.

Sentry Box 1835 10 Ave SW:

Went here this weekend for the first time. Drive by this almost every day and wanted to finally check it out! They have a separate entrance for cards! They didn’t have the biggest selection in single cards but the ones they did were amazing! They also had boxes of cards you could get for $3 and under which I love.

Eastridge 7132 Fisher St SE:

This is the first card store I ever went to in Calgary! It’s literally across the street from Chinook! It’s super close! Honestly I’ve come here the most out of all the stores!