Edmonton Reporter Suffers Medical Episode While Live on TV

A reporter from CTV Edmonton has put out a statement saying that she is completely fine after suffering a scary medical episode while live on TV. The video has been seen by millions of people over the last few days and Jessica Robb has now put out a statement. She says she is overwhelmed by the support and well wishes from viewers and that she is doing better. Unfortunately, she also says that she has received a ton of harrassment and hatred following the incident.

A message from Jessica Robb: On Sunday night, a very personal and vulnerable moment unfolded as I reported live on air. pic.twitter.com/WbMNWhsoN7 — CTV Edmonton (@ctvedmonton) January 9, 2023

If you haven't seen the video yet: