Edmonton Reporter Suffers Medical Episode While Live on TV


CTVEdmonton

A reporter from CTV Edmonton has put out a statement saying that she is completely fine after suffering a scary medical episode while live on TV. The video has been seen by millions of people over the last few days and Jessica Robb has now put out a statement. She says she is overwhelmed by the support and well wishes from viewers and that she is doing better. Unfortunately, she also says that she has received a ton of harrassment and hatred following the incident.

 

 

If you haven't seen the video yet:

 

 

 

