Eggs are EXPENSIVE! So, what are we painting this Easter?

Ah, the good ol days of, what- A year ago? When eggs didn't cost SO dang much. My daughter Violet, in the photo above, poses with her brightly coloured Easter Eggs that I put ZERO thought into when buying. Flash forward a year, and egg prices have gone up 70%! Add that to how much more everything else costs and it seems a little frivalous to use eggs just for painting, unless of course you're making a delicious egg sally on Easter Sunday.

Now people are looking for alternative food items to decorate and "Potato USA" is here with the answer! PAINT POTATOES! Some have already been trying it out and posting their colourful creations to social media! Bonus points to those who are using edible paint and water-based food coloring so the potatoes can be dyed AND eaten after!

At first thought, this seems like an OKAY idea, but if you stroll the tater aisle at any grocery store, you'll notice the only one's you're getting for cheap are the great big baking potatoes, and the smooth gold potatoes that are best for colouring are pretty expensive too!

Do you plan on painting eggs this year? Finding an alternative to decorate? Or are you skipping the tradition all together?