Elementary students create uplifting hotline!

Feeling frustrated, down, or just in need of an uplifting message? The kindergartner's at West Side Elementary in California have you covered.

Peptoc, is a free hotline that was put together with the help of teachers Jessica Martin and Asherah Weiss. Martin, who teaches the arts program at the school, says she was inspired by her students' positive attitudes, despite all they've been through — the pandemic, wildfires in the region and just the everyday challenges of being a kid.

If you're feeling mad, frustrated or nervous, press 1. If you need words of encouragement and life advice, press 2. If you need a pep talk from kindergartners, press 3. If you need to hear kids laughing with delight, press 4. For encouragement in Spanish, press 5.

Some examples of the messages you will hear,

Be grateful for yourself," offers one student. Another chimes in.

"Bro, you're looking great."

So the next time you need a little boost, dial Peptoc at 707-998-8410.