Enjoy Delicious Treats for a Good Cause on April 1st!

BRING ON THE CARBS! ! On April 1st Cob's is hosting their annual DOUGHNATION Day! $2 from every 6-pack of hot cross buns sold on April 1st will also be donated to the same charity that your local bakery has selected to partner with. "Dough" it for your community and indulge to make a difference! We had the incredible chance to enjoy some today and OH. MY. GOODNESS are they ever delicious! We recommend the Triple Chocolate ;)

A huge thanks to @COBSBread for the delicious Hot Cross Buns they brought in this morning in honour of #DoughnationDay tomorrow! #yyc #calgary pic.twitter.com/oF9TDUlIet — Virgin Radio Calgary (@VirginRadioYYC) March 31, 2023