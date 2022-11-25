Experience a special screening of Home Alone, supported by 98.5 Virgin Radio!

We want to get you in the Holiday spirit by joining 98.5 Virgin Radio at The Plaza Theatre for a special screening of Home Alone on December 11th, 2022!

Leading up to the special screening, be sure to listen to Virgin Morning's with Tyler, Danaye and Fuzzy, and keep an eye on 985VirginRadio.ca, for your chance to win a family four-pack of tickets!

In support of our annual Toy Mountain campaign, attendees are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy or cash donation in supoort of Fear Is Not Love, an evolution of the Calgary Women's Emergency Shelter.

Special games and giveaways will be at The Plaza Theatre on the day of the screening.

Be sure to check out other Home Alone screenings on December 3rd, 17th, 23rd, and 24th, all at The Plaza Theatre. Ticket giveaways online and on Virgin Mornings with Tyler, Danaye and Fuzzy will be for all screening dates.