Fight at Marlborough Station Ends with Man on fire...twice.

Police have released footage of a terrifying incident that happened last week at the Marlborough C-Train station. A fight broke out between several people last Thursday when a flare gun was used and one person was set on fire…twice. After the first flare up, the man drops and rolls to put himself out, then grabs what seems to be one of the pipes and gives chase, resulting in a brief struggle before he’s shot and is on fire yet again. Police have arrested one of the suspect but are looking for three other suspects.

CTV Calgary shared the description of the suspects:

The first is described as:

Between 20 and 30 years old;

173 centimetres (5’8”);

Slim;

Black-haired; and

Brown-eyed.

He was wearing at the time:

A light green winter coat;

Black Toronto Raptors sweater;

Blue jeans;

Black or brown winter boots;

Black baseball hat; and

Sunglasses.

The second is described as:

Between 20 and 30 years old;

183 centimetres (6’);

Slim; and

Brown- or black-haired.

He was wearing at the time:

A green camo jacket with fur around the hood;

White hoodie;

Green reflective vest;

Dark pants; and

Black shoes.

The third is described as:

Between 20 and 30 years old;

173 centimetres (5’8”);

Slim;

Black-haired; and

Brown-eyed.

He was wearing at the time:

A maroon jacket;

Hoodie with a red Vans logo;

Blue jeans;

Baseball hat; and

Sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234, or to submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477