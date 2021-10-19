Finally We Get To See The Trailer Of Robert Pattinson As Batman

Finally we get the first look at Robert Pattinson as Batman. Honestly can’t wait to see this movie! Didn’t know what to expect but this looks great. Looks like there is multiple villains in this movie. Seems like we will get different characters from the Batman universe. It’s funny that some Super Heroes always get reboots and different actors when some don’t. Like Iron Man where as there has been 3 different Spiderman actors. Can’t wait to see what Robert Pattinson does with this Batman movie.