Paddle Station just confirmed they will be hosting their annual Pride Float!

All you need to participate is a river-safe device to float on, sunscreen, and some hydration!

If you don't own your own floaty you can rent one from Paddle Station.

WHEN: August 27, 2022 at 2PM

WHERE: Meet at Shouldice Athletic Park, under the 16th Avenue Bridge

COST: Free with your own device or RENT for $50-$400