Foods You Can Use to Keep Mosquitoes Away!

Who else is COVERED in mosquito bites?! My family and I just spent the past week camping in Northern Saskatchewan and we are all hoping Mosquito Chic is a new fashion trend because we all have about a hundred bites! You can see in the photo above that my little guy Maxwell was a Skeeter Buffet for the week. We used a ton of mosquito spray, but we all started feeling pretty gross with the amount we were slathering on and I even noticed that the really strong stuff was taking my toenail polish off! YUCK!

Pretending like mosquitos haven’t bitten every part of our bodies. #SASKATCHEWAN pic.twitter.com/Zw8A5mwFGg — Danaye Maier (@Danayemaier) July 12, 2022

So, I've started researching natural ways to keep mosquitoes away, using foods you more than likely have in your kitchen right now!

GARLIC

We joke that mosquitos are blood sucking vampires, but legit, much like vampires, mosquitoes are also repelled by garlic. Adding a little bit more garlic to your dishes might have you emitting a bit of a smell, but if you can handle that, it should help keep the blood suckers away! You can also make a garlic mosquito spray that you can spray around your yard to keep them away! Mince four cloves of garlic and soak in mineral oil for 24 hours. Strain the garlic bits, add to a spray bottle with water and a drop of dishsoap and spray around your yard!

ONION

Similar to garlic, this vegetable can also help to repel mosquitoes simply because they stink! If you can handle the smell, rubbing a slice of onion on your skin can help. If you’ve already been bitten, use onion juice on the area as a remedy. This will reduce the risk of infection and relieve itching. Let a piece of onion sit on the bite for a few minutes, and then wash the area with cool water.

ORANGES

We all know that citronella candles are a good way to keep mosquitos away, so oranges should be a no brainer! Rubbing an orange peel over your skin can help and might be more pleasant smelling than onions.

BEANS, LENTILS & TOMATOES

These foods are all high in Thiamin aka Vitamin B1. This vitamin has been thought of as a natural repellent because once it’s excreted by the skin, it helps to mask the natural human odors that make us so delicious to mosquitoes.

BANANAS

Bananas aren't necessarily great as a repellent but apparently they can really help cut down the itching those little bites cause! Bananas have antiseptic properties in their peels and are high in Vitamin C, a natural antihistamine. If you place a peel over a bite and let sit for a few minutes, it can help soothe the swelling and itching.

Do you have a go-to natural mosquito repellent? Make sure to share it with us! In the meantime, wishing you a Mosquito Free Day!