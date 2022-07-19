FREE: A MASSIVE POOL PARTY FOR DOGS THIS WEEKEND IN CALGARY!
Pet-A-Palooza is one of the largest Pet Festivals out there and it's stopping in Calgary this weekend.
What to expect:
- Live Music
- Vendors
- Dog Yoga Classes
- Shopping
- Corgi Races
The best part is...
Your pooch can lounge out or play fetch in a massive 120- foot pool!
Check out all the attractions for 2022 here
Saturday, July 23 2022 10:00AM-4:00PM + Sunday, July 24 2022 11:00AM-4:00PM
Eau Claire Market – 200 Barclay Parade SW #202, Calgary