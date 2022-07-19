iHeartRadio
FREE: A MASSIVE POOL PARTY FOR DOGS THIS WEEKEND IN CALGARY!

Pet-A-Palooza is one of the largest Pet Festivals out there and it's stopping in Calgary this weekend.

 

What to expect:

- Live Music

- Vendors

- Dog Yoga Classes

 

- Shopping

- Corgi Races

 

The best part is...

Your pooch can lounge out or play fetch in a massive 120- foot pool! 

 

 

Check out all the attractions for 2022 here

 

Saturday, July 23 2022 10:00AM-4:00PM + Sunday, July 24 2022 11:00AM-4:00PM


Eau Claire Market –  200 Barclay Parade SW #202, Calgary

