Who doesnt love a good downward facing dog on a Sunday morning?!

From July 17 2022 - August 28 2022 there will be free fitness classes offered between 9:30AM - 10:30AM on 17 Ave.

Over the summer, they will offer Zumba, HIIT, Spin and more. Classes will cater to all ages and fitness levels.

The Summer on 17th Festival is presented by 17th Ave BIA.

Tomkins Park is at 17th Avenue and 8th Street S.W.