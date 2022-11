A Calgary-based charity called Parachutes For Pets will be hosting a free wellness clinic in Airdrie in partnership with a local vet on December 3, 2022!

This event is in partnership with Fen Vet for this holiday wellness clinic!

Humans, you get a goodie bag to take home with you which will include some hygiene items and treats!

WHERE: FEN VET AIRDRIE

WHEN: DECEMBER 3 2022 9AM-3PM

COST: FREE

You must register to attend: parachutesforpets.com