Frozen Mayo-Nog Recipe (It's Actually Good!)

So I found this recipe and had to try it. If you're making cocktails this Holiday season...you have to give this a try!

1/4 cup Mayonnaise

3 ounces whole milk

3 ounces heavy cream

3 ounces simple syrup

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1½ ounces rum

1½ ounces apple brandy

1½ ounces cognac

1 cup ice

Put it all in a blender...mix it up...and enjoy responsibily!

Here we are trying it on CTV Morning Live:

(Thanks to Hellmann's Mayonaise for the inspiration)