Frozen Mayo-Nog Recipe (It's Actually Good!)


nog2

So I found this recipe and had to try it. If you're making cocktails this Holiday season...you have to give this a try!

  • 1/4 cup Mayonnaise
  • 3 ounces whole milk
  • 3 ounces heavy cream
  • 3 ounces simple syrup
  • 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1½ ounces rum
  • 1½ ounces apple brandy
  • 1½ ounces cognac
  • 1 cup ice

Put it all in a blender...mix it up...and enjoy responsibily!

Here we are trying it on CTV Morning Live:

 

(Thanks to Hellmann's Mayonaise for the inspiration)

