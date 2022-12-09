Frozen Mayo-Nog Recipe (It's Actually Good!)
So I found this recipe and had to try it. If you're making cocktails this Holiday season...you have to give this a try!
- 1/4 cup Mayonnaise
- 3 ounces whole milk
- 3 ounces heavy cream
- 3 ounces simple syrup
- 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1½ ounces rum
- 1½ ounces apple brandy
- 1½ ounces cognac
- 1 cup ice
Put it all in a blender...mix it up...and enjoy responsibily!
Here we are trying it on CTV Morning Live:
(Thanks to Hellmann's Mayonaise for the inspiration)