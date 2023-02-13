GET READY FOR A PAJAMA PARTY AT THE CALGARY LIBRARY!
Get your best pajamas out because it's about to go down!
The Calgary Public Library is hosting a pajama party at Central, Crowfoot, Saddletowne, Shawnessy, and Signal Hill libraries.
Some of the items on the itinary include:
A story-time at 2PM
A library sized game of the floor is lava
A cartoon marathon
Refreshments
Photobooths
Paper Airplane-making
Clouring
Board Games
The event will be going on Family Day - February 20, 2023 from 1:00PM-4:00PM