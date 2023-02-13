GET READY FOR A PAJAMA PARTY AT THE CALGARY LIBRARY!

Get your best pajamas out because it's about to go down!

The Calgary Public Library is hosting a pajama party at Central, Crowfoot, Saddletowne, Shawnessy, and Signal Hill libraries.

Some of the items on the itinary include:

A story-time at 2PM

A library sized game of the floor is lava

A cartoon marathon

Refreshments

Photobooths

Paper Airplane-making

Clouring

Board Games

The event will be going on Family Day - February 20, 2023 from 1:00PM-4:00PM