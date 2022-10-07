iHeartRadio
GET YOUR ONESIE OUT FOR THE CALGARY HUMANE SOCIETY!


The Onesie Run is set for Saturday, October 15, 2022!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bring your family and friends and furballs, I assure you this will be an entertaining sport to watch!

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

You can choose between the 1KM and 5KM routes to walk, jog, or run! 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Just in case you don;t have one, the UNI Chillwear onesies are available for sale online at www.unichillwear.com

Enter "onesierun" for 20% off!

The Onesie Run raises both public awareness and funds for the Calgary Humane Society.

 

