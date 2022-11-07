GlobalFest 2023 Holiday Special pricing is on now!

98.5 Virgin Radio presents GlobalFest 2023's Holiday Special ticket sale!

From now until December 31, 2022, cash in on your opportunity to get tickets to GlobalFest next summer at a discounted price.

Next year's pyromusical theme is "Eurotour," with featured countries being Austia, Italy, Portugal and Spain. GlobalFest runs from August 17-26, 2023 at Elliston Park.

Tickets can be purchased at Calgary Co-op Customer Service, or online. Prices start at $11.00, plus service charges. All ages welcome. Children 5 and under are free when accompanied by an adult.

Get your GlobalFest Holiday Special tickets now