iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
985985
Sms*

GlobalFest 2023 Holiday Special pricing is on now!


GlobalFest_Trending

98.5 Virgin Radio presents GlobalFest 2023's Holiday Special ticket sale!

 

From now until December 31, 2022, cash in on your opportunity to get tickets to GlobalFest next summer at a discounted price. 

 

Next year's pyromusical theme is "Eurotour," with featured countries being Austia, Italy, Portugal and Spain.  GlobalFest runs from August 17-26, 2023 at Elliston Park. 

 

Tickets can be purchased at Calgary Co-op Customer Service, or online.  Prices start at $11.00, plus service charges.  All ages welcome.  Children 5 and under are free when accompanied by an adult.

 

Get your GlobalFest Holiday Special tickets now presented by Calgary’s #1 Hit Music Station and Calgary's EXCLUSIVE Home of NEW Hit Music, 98.5 VIRGIN Radio!

12

Contests

WIN MORE!

Group element Virgin Calgary footer
Instagram
985985
Sms*

VIRGIN 98.5 Contact information

Phones

Contest Line (403) 277-0985

Reception (403) 240-5800

Website

  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com