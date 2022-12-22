Go To The Mountains For A Couples Retreat This Winter!
Entering its 54th year of enriching relationships, the Rocky Mountain Couples Retreat is scheduled March 10 to 12, 2023, at the Chateau Lake Louise in Lake Louise Alberta.
Through a series of demonstrations, lectures, interactive exercises, and structured communication activities, partners will explore their emotional relationship history and learn how your past influences both the reason you chose your partner, and the ways you may struggle together as a couple. More details here