Going on a Ghost Hunt at Virgin Radio

Legend has it that spirits lurk in the shadows of Virgin Radio! Our studios are located in the CTV Broadcast Building which was built back in 1960. It's a massive building with a ton of different hallways and rooms that no one ever goes in and more than a few of our co-workers have reported encountering eery things happening! I'm a BIG believer in the paranormal and when I found one of our commercial producers Ryan had ghost hunting technology, I HAD to team up with him on a ghost expedition!

Check out the full video series of our finds! Definitely some spooky things going on!