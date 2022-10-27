iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
985985
Sms*

Going on a Ghost Hunt at Virgin Radio


GhostHunters

Legend has it that spirits lurk in the shadows of Virgin Radio! Our studios are located in the CTV Broadcast Building which was built back in 1960. It's a massive building with a ton of different hallways and rooms that no one ever goes in and more than a few of our co-workers have reported encountering eery things happening! I'm a BIG believer in the paranormal and when I found one of our commercial producers Ryan had ghost hunting technology, I HAD to team up with him on a ghost expedition! 

Check out the full video series of our finds! Definitely some spooky things going on!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12

Contests

WIN MORE!

Group element Virgin Calgary footer
Instagram
985985
Sms*

VIRGIN 98.5 Contact information

Phones

Contest Line (403) 277-0985

Reception (403) 240-5800

Website

  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com