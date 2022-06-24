Going to Garth? What you NEED to know before you go!

Garth Brooks is playing TWO shows in Edmonton this weekend! They’re the only shows in all of Canada, so people will be driving from all over Western Canada and probably flying in as well! It's going to be SUCH a fun scene, but we definitely want to pass on some important info before you go! They will not allow purses or backpacks into the stadium! You will need a clear, small bag!



As per the stadium’s bag policy, this is what will be accepted:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12.”

No buckles, grommets/hardware or décor can conceal any part of the bag. It must be all clear.

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (zipper bag or similar).

Small clutch bags, which cannot exceed 4.5″ x 6.5″ in size, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the stadium with one of the clear plastic bags.

Just a reminder for everyone going to #GarthBrooks there is a clear bag policy. No backpacks. It is a Commonwealth Stadium / City of Edmonton policy. https://t.co/Pwty2VMR0r 💚💛🤠🏟 #YEG pic.twitter.com/PY6RIojEqD — Cԋαɳƚҽʅʅҽ EE Mιʅʅҽɾ ™💚💛 (@TrixieLeRue) June 23, 2022

Also, there will be no parking at the grounds! You'll need to take the LRT or bus.

Commonwealth Stadium staff says that Edmonton Transit Services (ETS) is providing Park and Ride services for both Garth Brooks concerts.

Service starts two hours before the concert starts and ends once the stadium clears after the event. Information about Park and Ride locations and fares can be found at edmonton.ca/CommonwealthStadiumParkandRide.

If you to take an Uber or taxi or have someone drop you off, be prepared to walk! Commonwealth Stadium staff said drop-offs will be permitted at the Northeast corner of 112th Ave and 86th Street close to gate 9. Staff also says that the Edmonton Police Services (EPS) do shut down most roads around the stadium as there will be 140 buses running to get people to and from the concert.