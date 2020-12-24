Google Put Out Their Year In Search Video

Every year Google puts out their year in search. As New Years is creeping ever closer you start to wonder what they will do. Honestly this might be the most powerful year in search yet. This year so many people asked why. Feel like myself alone I asked Google why at least a few hundred times. Hopefully we are asking why less next year and the year isn’t as confusing or wild as this one has been. But with those questions of why we have had some powerful moments that will live on forever, we stuck together and are getting through this one day at a time.