Google's New Doodle Is A Full Video Game

Google has just done something amazing! They have created a very in depth video game in the style of anime. You travel as Lucky going through different quests and missions. The point of the game is to gain all the scrolls in competing in different sports games. I’ve never see a Google doodle like this. This is better then a lot of full computer games out there. You can spend hours playing this one. The cut scenes are so cool that go along with this story. Big shout out to Google for creating this. Click here to go play it for yourself!