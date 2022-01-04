Gordon Ramsay Is Back To Hot Ones

Gordon Ramsay is back! Yes after over 100 million views on youtube with his Hot Ones episode he is back. This time it was for their holiday special. Just before Christmas Gordon returned back to the legendary show. Let’s just say he did not disappoint. Just like before he came prepared with amazing props to help get him through the wings. To be honest Gordan’s and Sean’s chemistry is amazing together. It would be great to see them on a travel cooking show together.