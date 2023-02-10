Grammys Seat Filler Explains What Actually Happened with Ben Affleck

A woman named Anna was lucky enough to work as a seat filler at music's biggest night this week: THE GRAMMYS. She got to witness Beyonce make history as the most awarded Grammy winner of all time, Adele meet her favourite celebrity Dwayne The Rock Johnson and that epic 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop performance. But most importantly, she had a front row seat to the thing everyone was talking about: BEN AFFLECK BEING MISERABLE.

however bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now pic.twitter.com/OQxA54H9P1 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 6, 2023

Dude was having ZERO fun in a room filled with some of the greatest musical performances ever, and at one point J-Lo appears pretty annoyed by it.

When the publicist checks Twitter tells your wife to make you smile for the camera.

Oh Ben Affleck 🫤#GRAMMYs #Grammys2023 https://t.co/ml4fgyBMVp pic.twitter.com/QhrNR9ZXOz — Mykl (@ChezWu) February 6, 2023

Rumours started that maybe there was trouble in paradise for the newlywed couple, but you've gotta hear what Anna the Seat Filler has to say about the whole thing!

#grammys ♬ Selfcare-demo - Bella Moulden @almostannna Replying to @canadiansupernova #greenscreen this is prob the funniest story i have it was so silly. Feeling overhelmed by this attention so im gonna take a break from all of this, i shared the big things and the how-to but all this attention is a lot haha :) I answered all the important questions already, good luck guys! Hear about it more on @hitqldbreakfast tonight! #seatfiller

AWWW!!! Kay, so Ben was miserable to be there, but anyone else relieved to know that he and J-Lo are pretty cute together? And raise your hand if you're figuring out how the heck to become a seat filler! Sign me up!