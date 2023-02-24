iHeartRadio
GREY'S ANATOMY FANS ARE RAGING OVER MEREDITH'S GOODBYE


GreysAnatomy

Meredith Grey has been in our lives for 18 years and last night her final episode of Grey's Anatomy aired. For all the incredibly heartbreaking goodbyes that Grey's fans have witnessed this one was...underwhelming to put it politely. I had to lose my mind about it this morning and take great comfort in knowing I'm not alone. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

