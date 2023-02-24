GREY'S ANATOMY FANS ARE RAGING OVER MEREDITH'S GOODBYE

Meredith Grey has been in our lives for 18 years and last night her final episode of Grey's Anatomy aired. For all the incredibly heartbreaking goodbyes that Grey's fans have witnessed this one was...underwhelming to put it politely. I had to lose my mind about it this morning and take great comfort in knowing I'm not alone.

Whoever wrote this farewell Ep for Meredith GREY…. I hope your pillow is hot on both sides. This was UNDERWHELMING. #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/UdCDFJDVR8 — Shanice💙😘 (@shabarnes35) February 24, 2023

me when I realise I set my standards for a greys anatomy episode way too high... again... as if it doesn't usually always disappointpic.twitter.com/hMc9GI2JpQ — alex | always celebrating laure day (@the1_folklore) February 24, 2023

What did Ellen Pompeo do to deserve this horrible send off OMG!?!?!?!?! This is worse than when Alex left at least they gave it some razzle dazzle and trauma?!?$ wtf!!!! #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/A7B0EQAuRv — Camm ☁️ (@cammiemark) February 24, 2023