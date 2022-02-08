GROSS WARNING: Couple makes horrendous discovery in secondhand couch!
When you buy anything second hand, you're always gambling on the quality. You know you're going to want to give anything a wipe down or chuck it in the wash. However, this couple in Ireland made a HORRIFYING discovery when they found THOUSANDS of fingernails in the cracks of a couch they bought on Facebook Market. EWWWW! The woman who bought it says she was in need of a couch quickly after her dog destroyed hers, so she was excited to find a good deal on one that seemed to be in decent shape! All was well...until she lost her TV remote and had to go digging. That's when her hand found something that no human being ever wants to touch. SOMEONE ELSE'S FINGER NAILS!!!!!!! The photos are horrendous, so sorry. The poor soul says it sounded like vacuuming rice when she cleaned it up and adds that she shared her whole ordeal to social media to remind people to look their purchases over well before bringing them home.
Couple horrified after finding thousands of fingernails in secondhand sofa https://t.co/yH3T4qPqS5— The World's Best News (@worldnewzinfo) February 4, 2022
In way less disgusting news, The Academy Awards Nominations were announced this morning! Highlights: Will Smith has been nominated for Best Actor for King Richard and is up against Benedict Cumberbatch, Denzel Washington and Andrew Garfield. Encanto has been nominated for Best Animated Picture and is also up for Best Original Song- no, not for "We Dont't Talk About Bruno" - for "Dos Oraguitos". That song will go head to head with Beyonce's song from King Richard and Billie Freaking Eilish earning her first Oscar Nomination for No Time to Die!
The Oscar nominees for best supporting actress are:— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 8, 2022
Jessie Buckley for#TheLostDaughter
Ariana DeBose for #WestSideStory
Judi Dench for #Belfast
Kirsten Dunst for #ThePoweroftheDog
Aunjanue Ellis for #KingRichard #Oscars https://t.co/m7HUT9fJXB pic.twitter.com/fe5z7BSo6u
The #OscarNoms for best original screenplay: #Belfast #DontLookUp#KingRichard #LicoricePizza#TheWorstPersonintheWorld #Oscars https://t.co/IRt7sABL3v pic.twitter.com/N1MSklRt78— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 8, 2022
The nominees for best supporting actor are:— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 8, 2022
Ciarán Hinds for #Belfast
Troy Kotsur for #CODA
Jesse Plemons for #ThePoweoftheDog
J.K. Simmons for #BeingtheRicardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee for #ThePoweroftheDog #Oscars https://t.co/CLqvedKE03 pic.twitter.com/v1kUo2a3qN
The #OscarNoms for best animated feature are: #Encanto #Flee#Luca #TheMitchellsvstheMachine #RayaandtheLastDragon https://t.co/Lchint9li9 pic.twitter.com/b4LigFxrON— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 8, 2022
The 2022 Oscar nominations for best picture are: #Belfast#CODA#DontLookUp#DriveMyCar#Dune#KingRichard#LicoricePizza#NightmareAlley#ThePoweroftheDog#WestSideStory— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 8, 2022
See the full nominees for the #Oscars: https://t.co/XzsodH6E42 pic.twitter.com/yfYv9Jectr
Best original song nominees at this year's #Oscars:— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 8, 2022
"Be Alive," Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott
"Dos Oruguitas," Lin-Manuel Miranda
"Down to Joy," Van Morrison
"No Time to Die," Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell
and "Somehow You Do" Diane Warren https://t.co/biTfarmVxM pic.twitter.com/yVGPyc5GzG
Jessica Chastain for #TheEyesofTammyFaye— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 8, 2022
Olivia Colman for #TheLostDaughter
Penelope Cruz for #ParallelMothers
Nicole Kidman for #BeingtheRicardos
and Kristen Stewart for #Spencer are the best actress nominees for this year's #Oscars https://t.co/nHxGer9weE pic.twitter.com/FjMTsail3Z
The 2022 best actor #OscarNoms are:— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 8, 2022
Javier Bardem for #BeingtheRicardos
Benedict Cumberbatch for #ThePoweroftheDog
Andrew Garfield for #TickTickBoom
Will Smith for #KingRichard
Denzel Washington for #TheTragedyofMacbeth https://t.co/ITDWSt8bRi pic.twitter.com/hRGfr4s5Lp