GROSS WARNING: Couple makes horrendous discovery in secondhand couch!

When you buy anything second hand, you're always gambling on the quality. You know you're going to want to give anything a wipe down or chuck it in the wash. However, this couple in Ireland made a HORRIFYING discovery when they found THOUSANDS of fingernails in the cracks of a couch they bought on Facebook Market. EWWWW! The woman who bought it says she was in need of a couch quickly after her dog destroyed hers, so she was excited to find a good deal on one that seemed to be in decent shape! All was well...until she lost her TV remote and had to go digging. That's when her hand found something that no human being ever wants to touch. SOMEONE ELSE'S FINGER NAILS!!!!!!! The photos are horrendous, so sorry. The poor soul says it sounded like vacuuming rice when she cleaned it up and adds that she shared her whole ordeal to social media to remind people to look their purchases over well before bringing them home.

Couple horrified after finding thousands of fingernails in secondhand sofa https://t.co/yH3T4qPqS5 — The World's Best News (@worldnewzinfo) February 4, 2022

In way less disgusting news, The Academy Awards Nominations were announced this morning! Highlights: Will Smith has been nominated for Best Actor for King Richard and is up against Benedict Cumberbatch, Denzel Washington and Andrew Garfield. Encanto has been nominated for Best Animated Picture and is also up for Best Original Song- no, not for "We Dont't Talk About Bruno" - for "Dos Oraguitos". That song will go head to head with Beyonce's song from King Richard and Billie Freaking Eilish earning her first Oscar Nomination for No Time to Die!

The Oscar nominees for best supporting actress are:



Jessie Buckley for#TheLostDaughter

Ariana DeBose for #WestSideStory

Judi Dench for #Belfast

Kirsten Dunst for #ThePoweroftheDog

Aunjanue Ellis for #KingRichard #Oscars https://t.co/m7HUT9fJXB pic.twitter.com/fe5z7BSo6u — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 8, 2022

Best original song nominees at this year's #Oscars:

"Be Alive," Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott

"Dos Oruguitas," Lin-Manuel Miranda

"Down to Joy," Van Morrison

"No Time to Die," Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell

and "Somehow You Do" Diane Warren https://t.co/biTfarmVxM pic.twitter.com/yVGPyc5GzG — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 8, 2022