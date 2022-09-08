Harry Styles Comments on Spit Controversy!

It was just the kind of celebrity scandal we needed this week. Video appeared to show Harry Styles spitting on Chris Pine at the premiere of their movie Don't Worry Darling and after watching it a collective billion times, we're still not really sure exactly what happened there! If you haven't seen it:

the chris pine/harry styles spit video is my zapruder film pic.twitter.com/XTZoJQOxv7 — Cat Cardenas (@catrcardenas) September 6, 2022

Harry Styles has now broken in silence, in the most Harry Styles way, while performing at Madison Square Garden last night!

Harry breaking his silence about the spitting incident with Chris Pine! #LoveOnTourNYC (Via esnydaylights) pic.twitter.com/NnQJdVqE8r — Harry Styles Updates. (@TheHarryNews) September 8, 2022

SO HE DID DO IT?!?!?!? hahahaha This response is exactly the reason we love Harry so much!