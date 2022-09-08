iHeartRadio
Choose your station
Instagram
985985
Sms*

Harry Styles Comments on Spit Controversy!

HarryStylesSpit

It was just the kind of celebrity scandal we needed this week. Video appeared to show Harry Styles spitting on Chris Pine at the premiere of their movie Don't Worry Darling and after watching it a collective billion times, we're still not really sure exactly what happened there! If you haven't seen it: 

 

 

 

Harry Styles has now broken in silence, in the most Harry Styles way, while performing at Madison Square Garden last night!

 

 

SO HE DID DO IT?!?!?!? hahahaha This response is exactly the reason we love Harry so much!

12

Contests

WIN MORE!

Group element Virgin Calgary footer
Instagram
985985
Sms*

VIRGIN 98.5 Contact information

Phones

Contest Line (403) 277-0985

Reception (403) 240-5800

Website

  • The VIRGIN and VIRGIN RADIO names and logos are trademarks of Virgin Enterprises Limited and are used under licence.
  • For more information on VIRGIN RADIO INTERNATIONAL visit: www.virginradio.com