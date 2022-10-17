iHeartRadio
Harry Styles Gets Hit in Groin with Water Bottle


Harry Styles is easily one of the coolest people on the planet and it seems like absolutely NOTHING can phase him. He proved that even further when he was hit in the crotch with a water bottle on stage. He was performing in Chicago when the "unfortunate" incident went down. While I don't condone throwing of objects at concerts (for real, don't do that) there is something that's just naturally funny about video of someone getting hit in that, um, tender area.

 

 

POOR THING! He handled it like a complete champion, made a joke and continued on with the show. 

 

