Harry Styles Gets Hit in Groin with Water Bottle

Harry Styles is easily one of the coolest people on the planet and it seems like absolutely NOTHING can phase him. He proved that even further when he was hit in the crotch with a water bottle on stage. He was performing in Chicago when the "unfortunate" incident went down. While I don't condone throwing of objects at concerts (for real, don't do that) there is something that's just naturally funny about video of someone getting hit in that, um, tender area.

LOL right in the sweet spot pic.twitter.com/kCvhCroHgJ — 𝑮𝒂𝒃𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒍𝒂 𝑹𝒐𝒔𝒆 (@glambygab) October 15, 2022

POOR THING! He handled it like a complete champion, made a joke and continued on with the show.