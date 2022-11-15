Harvey The Hound Was Named The Worst Mascot In The NHL
Our favourite pup ❤️— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) August 26, 2019
Happy #InternationalDogDay! pic.twitter.com/1AzQ2ZraHq
Harvey the Hound was just named the worst mascot in the NHL. Well that’s not fair at all! Harvey is the best! Also fun fact Harvey is the only NHL mascot that doesn’t wear a shirt! So I feel like that should earn him some points! Harvey we love you! The survey was done by the betting website NY.bet. If you want to read the full CTV article click here!
First day of class photo. 📸🐾#NHLAllStar #NHLMascotShowdown pic.twitter.com/kNNid3XSxh— Harvey The Hound (@HarveyTheHound_) January 24, 2020