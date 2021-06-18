HBO Intern Makes A Mistake But The Internet Comes To Their Support

We mistakenly sent out an empty test email to a portion of our HBO Max mailing list this evening. We apologize for the inconvenience, and as the jokes pile in, yes, it was the intern. No, really. And we’re helping them through it. ❤️

We have all made mistakes at our job, school or while at an internship. It happens. Today an intern at HBO Max accidentally sent out a test email to their customers. Instead of people being mad tons of strangers came to their defence telling stories of their mistakes and things that has happened to them. It’s very wholesome and this is a trend we like to see. Sending that intern virtual hugs!