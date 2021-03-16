Heinz Launches 3 New Sauce Combinations

Real talk, we all try some pretty weird food combinations. Some people enjoy pickles and peanut butter while others have spring rolls dipped in orange soda (and yes I have been told some humans do this). HOWEVER creating new sauce combinations for our food is definitely something we aren’t strangers to. How many times have you gotten wings with hot sauce and blue cheese on the side? What about chocolate sauce with caramel, a real winner. Well friend, it’s about to get a little weird here when I tell you about the new sauce combinations Heinz just dropped based on suggestions from Canadians.

The three new sauce flavors are limited edition and include "Tarchup" which is a mix of tartar sauce and Heinz ketchup, "Wasabioli,” here you’re gonna get a wasabi and garlic aioli mashup and probably the most appealing one that we’ve all already created at one point or another for our hot wings, fries or whatever else hot sauce and ranch sound good on, "Hanch.” Now while the names could maybe use a bit of work at least they explain exactly what two sauces are making up the combo.

Obviously Heinz is no stranger to the sauce combo game, they created Mayochup and Mayoracha before so this doesn’t really come as a surprise but are we allowed to inquire what we use the sauces for. Like, I would love to know who voted for Wasabioli to be a thing and what exactly you put it on. Upon further thinking I need to know what this stuff tastes like now because there is no way wasabi aioli tastes incredible, but I guess don’t knock it till ya try it. If you wanna cop any of these sauces they’re around $3 and you can find them at your local retailer as they’re being distributed.

Ps. If you try the Wasabioli can you keep us posted on how it tastes!