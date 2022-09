World Cinema day is this weekend and tons of theatres around the country are doing movies for $3. Juliette posted about this earlier today! The big theatres like Landmark and Cineplex will be doing this but I saw a list of independent theatres that will also do this! I put together 5 from the list that are close to Calgary and that you could visit while you’re camping this weekend. For the full list click here.

Cochrane Movie House

Okotoks Cinemas

The Movie Mill

Lux Cinema Banff

Fox Theatre