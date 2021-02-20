iHeartRadio
Here Are The First Images The Mars Rover Took Of Mars

Mars Rover pictures

The Mars rover is on Mars! That was the biggest news earlier this week! It’s cool to think we were able to send something into space and have it land on Mars. Wonder how long it will take for people to go onto Mars. Now this is starting to seem like a movie. Either way it’s very very cool to see what this planet looks like. Hopefully it will learn a lot more about the planet then we knew before. Either way it’s just interesting to know we have to technology to do something like this.

