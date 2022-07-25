Here is a list of all the Spray Parks in the city
When it’s hot there is no better way to cool off than Splash / Spray parks! But maybe the one you normally go to is closed or you have no idea where to go! Felt like I should put together of the splash parks around the city! If we missed one let us know! Email Andrew.uyeno@bellmedia.ca Credit to the city of Calgary webiste for this info!
Spray park list:
Prairie Winds Park 223 Castleridge Blvd N.E.
- The city website says it’s opened.
- Apparently it can hold up to 450 people so no worries about it being full!
- Personally never been there!
Rotary Park 617 1 St. N.E.
- The city website says it’s opened
- Not too sure how many people it can hold at one time
- Also never personally been there!
Somerset Park 999 Somerset Dr. S.W.
- The city website says it’s opened
- Doesn’t say how many people it can hold
- I have been to this one and it’s NICE. Like it’s new so it has all the bells and whistles. They have a bucket that drops water onto you!
South Glenmore Park 90th Ave and 24 St. S.W.
- The City Website says it’s opened
- Doesn’t say how many people it can hold.
- Have not personally been here yet
Valley View Park 28th St. and 30th Ave S.E.
- The city website says it’s opened
- Doesn’t say how many people it can hold.
- Have not personally been here
West Confedration Park 2020 Chicoutimi Dr. N.W.
- The city website says it’s opened
- Doesn’t say how many people it can hold
- Have not been there yet