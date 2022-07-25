Here is a list of all the Spray Parks in the city

When it’s hot there is no better way to cool off than Splash / Spray parks! But maybe the one you normally go to is closed or you have no idea where to go! Felt like I should put together of the splash parks around the city! If we missed one let us know! Email Andrew.uyeno@bellmedia.ca Credit to the city of Calgary webiste for this info!

Spray park list:

Prairie Winds Park 223 Castleridge Blvd N.E.

The city website says it’s opened.

Apparently it can hold up to 450 people so no worries about it being full!

Personally never been there!

Rotary Park 617 1 St. N.E.

The city website says it’s opened

Not too sure how many people it can hold at one time

Also never personally been there!

Somerset Park 999 Somerset Dr. S.W.

The city website says it’s opened

Doesn’t say how many people it can hold

I have been to this one and it’s NICE. Like it’s new so it has all the bells and whistles. They have a bucket that drops water onto you!

South Glenmore Park 90th Ave and 24 St. S.W.

The City Website says it’s opened

Doesn’t say how many people it can hold.

Have not personally been here yet

Valley View Park 28th St. and 30th Ave S.E.

The city website says it’s opened

Doesn’t say how many people it can hold.

Have not personally been here

West Confedration Park 2020 Chicoutimi Dr. N.W.