Here is a list of all the Spray Parks in the city

When it’s hot there is no better way to cool off than Splash / Spray parks! But maybe the one you normally go to is closed or you have no idea where to go! Felt like I should put together of the splash parks around the city! If we missed one let us know! Email Andrew.uyeno@bellmedia.ca Credit to the city of Calgary webiste for this info!

 

Spray park list:

 

Prairie Winds Park 223 Castleridge Blvd N.E.

  • The city website says it’s opened.
  • Apparently it can hold up to 450 people so no worries about it being full!
  • Personally never been there!

 

Rotary Park 617 1 St. N.E.

  • The city website says it’s opened
  • Not too sure how many people it can hold at one time
  • Also never personally been there!

 

Somerset Park 999 Somerset Dr. S.W.

  • The city website says it’s opened
  • Doesn’t say how many people it can hold
  • I have been to this one and it’s NICE. Like it’s new so it has all the bells and whistles. They have a bucket that drops water onto you!

 

South Glenmore Park 90th Ave and 24 St. S.W.

  • The City Website says it’s opened
  • Doesn’t say how many people it can hold.
  • Have not personally been here yet

 

Valley View Park 28th St. and 30th Ave S.E.

 

  • The city website says it’s opened
  • Doesn’t say how many people it can hold.
  • Have not personally been here

 

West Confedration Park 2020 Chicoutimi Dr. N.W.

  • The city website says it’s opened
  • Doesn’t say how many people it can hold
  • Have not been there yet
