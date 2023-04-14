HERE'S HOW YOU CAN ACCESS MORAINE LAKE FOR SUNRISE THIS SUMMER

Last June, the news broke that Parks Canada has restricted personal vehicles on its access road. Meaning that you'll have to either take shuttles, regional transit, or commercial vehicles. However, these shuttles haven't been running in the early mornings. Meaning the only way for you to experience a sunrise at Moraine Lake, would be hiking or biking up the 24km out-and-back road.

Having the road only be accessed during the day can be challenging for the early birds who want to get the perfect shot, without the crowds. It can also be difficult for any photographers who want to capture the stunning golden sunrise on the mountains. Thank goodness - There is now a new option!

Moraine Lake Bus Company is a new company who is offering shuttle pick ups sarting at 4am. The pick up/drop off location is the Samson Mall or the Lake Louise Summer Gondola, depending on your pick up time. The price per person starts at $35.