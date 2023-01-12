iHeartRadio
Here's What to Expect on Meredith's Final Episode of Grey's Anatomy


GreysAnatomy

We’re learning what we can expect from Meredith Grey’s Final appearance on Grey’s Anatomy. It looks like the crew Seattle Grace will throw a surprise party for Meredith's final day. Watch the teaser clip and note two things: the song that's playing in the background and the fact that she says "I'll probably be back tomorrow!". Maybe this is more of a see you later than a full out goodbye? Ellen Pompeo announced she'd be leaving her full time role on the show last fall. Her final appearance will air on CTV when the show returns on February 23rd. 

 

 

 

 

 

