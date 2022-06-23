High River Gr. 5 Students Raising Money for Ukrainian Newcomers

Shout out to students at Spitzee Elementary School in High River! When their teacher, Angela Read, told them about a family that was arriving from Ukraine and needed help getting settled, the Grade 5 students sprung into action! Everyone made beautiful pieces of art and they've put them up for auction on a public Facebook page. While they were hoping to raise about $100, they are already up over $1000! Absolutely amazing! You've got until 4:00 TODAY (June 23rd) to bid on one of the lovely pieces. Great work, Spitzee Elementary Grade 5's!

Shawn Mendes is making his theatrical debut! He stars as the voice of Lyle in the upcoming movie Lyle Lyle Crocodile! It’ll be in theatres in October and also stars Javier Bardem and Constance Wu. Shawn will be here in Calgary in less than two weeks, playing the Saddledome on Tuesday, July 5th! If you don’t have your tickets to that show, be listening to 98.5 Virgin Radio this weekend to win your way in!

The province will continue to help you save money on gas. They’re extending the removal of the provincial sales tax on gas for the time being, which has been in place for the last few months, saving you 13 cents per litre. That’ll last until at least September. And remember those electricity rebates they promised a few months back? Those are coming into effect in July, August and September where $50 will automatically be removed from the bills of over 2 million Albertans.

Drivers in Alberta will continue to save 13 cents at the pump and electricity customers will get $50 rebates in July, August and September. #ableg #cdnpoli https://t.co/dTJNQ40h7f — CTV Edmonton (@ctvedmonton) June 22, 2022

While some movie theatres are announcing more fees onto the cost of movies, another chain is announcing more luxuriousness! Landmark Cinemas has unveiled their The Premiere Seats, which sound absolutely glorious! They’ll feature heated recliner seats with adjustable headrests, a coat hook AND a privacy divided between you and the person next to you. How amazing is that?! I always get so cold in movie theatres, so I love the though of heated seats!

Talk about premium! Enjoy heated reclining seats and power headrests at this #Calgary theatre @LandmarkCinemas 🎬🍿 #yyc https://t.co/CAVtPRQQmc — Daily Hive Calgary (@DailyHiveYYC) June 22, 2022

Ready for the craziest photos you'll see all day? A woman competing at the World Swimming Championships for Team USA FAINTED into the pool during the competition yesterday and her coach had to dive in to save her! This is actually the second time the swimmer has fainted and the second time the coach has had to save her! WOW!