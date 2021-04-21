HireHeelsYYC Is BACK And Ready To Entertain You And Your Mom!

I don’t know about you but I can almost bet money on the fact that you are definitely missing live entertainment, especially for special occasions in your life. I have some great news for you though because even though we’re at a point in time where we can’t go to the bar and see live entertainment, we’re lucky enough to have it come to us in some cases! *Cue HigherHeels YYC* a local company created by two incredible drag queens from right here in YYC, Farrah Nuff and Nada Nuff!

Farrah had the idea to hire drag queens for different kinds of events but since COVID obviously put a dent in the traditional style of events, they did a little pivot action and decided to do socially distanced drag shows instead!

Now if you’ve never had the pleasure of seeing a drag show and always wanted to you’ll want to take advantage of this Mother’s Day opportunity because you are definitely in for a treat with HireHeelsYYC as these queens are some of Calgary’s best who’ve been working on the scene for a hot minute. These queens are ready to perform for you and your mom with Mother’s Day Drag Grams May 7th-9th that she can enjoy from the comfort of her own lawn, COVID safe as these performers take the pandemic very seriously and will be following AHS guidelines.

So what are you waiting for? If you wanna book these babes just make sure you go to www.HireHeelsYYC.com !