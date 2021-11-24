HOCKEY CANADA JUST UNVEILED THREE NEW JERSEYS!

Hockey Canada just unveiled the three new jerseys that will be worn during the next Olympics and Paralympics in Beijing!

Out of the three versions which is your favourite?

Check out the tweet TEAM CANADA put out, it gives you a closer look at the jersey.

The 🍁 is ready for another iconic moment 🤩



Here are the hockey jerseys that #TeamCanada will be wearing as they compete for Olympic 🥇 at Beijing 2022 ➡️ https://t.co/Job1bxn4v2



📸: Hockey Canada pic.twitter.com/hJO2gB5vGZ — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) November 24, 2021

The Beijing Olympics run from Feb. 4-20. The Paralympics are set for March 4-13. For more information visit CTV :

https://www.ctvnews.ca/sports/hockey-canada-reveals-three-jersey-designs-for-beijing-olympics-1.5678700