HOCUS POCUS 2 LOOKS AMAZING!

Sanderson Sisters

Some absolute gems that we’re REALLY excited for were unveiled at Disney Expo this weekend. We finally got our first look and listen to the new Ariel for the little mermaid live action remake! Halle Bailey will play Ariel and geez, it’s a shame that her voice gets stolen in the movie because that is GLORIOUS. Sorry if that was a spoiler for you! HA!

 

 

 

We also got to see the first full trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 and we are READY for all the spooky vibes! 

 

 

 

We're still over three months away from Christmas, but is it bad that this trailer for The Santa Clauses has been feeling festive already?!

 

 

 

We also got our first look at the next season of The Mandolorian!

 

 

 

