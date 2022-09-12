HOCUS POCUS 2 LOOKS AMAZING!

Some absolute gems that we’re REALLY excited for were unveiled at Disney Expo this weekend. We finally got our first look and listen to the new Ariel for the little mermaid live action remake! Halle Bailey will play Ariel and geez, it’s a shame that her voice gets stolen in the movie because that is GLORIOUS. Sorry if that was a spoiler for you! HA!

Out of the sea, wish I could be... part of that world.



Disney’s The Little Mermaid is coming to theaters May 26, 2023. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/B5Rn833L6W — Disney (@Disney) September 9, 2022

We also got to see the first full trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 and we are READY for all the spooky vibes!

This Halloween season, the Sanderson Sisters fly again. 🧹#HocusPocus2, an Original movie event, is streaming September 30 on @DisneyPlus. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/dMrHX1uKm2 — Disney (@Disney) September 9, 2022

We're still over three months away from Christmas, but is it bad that this trailer for The Santa Clauses has been feeling festive already?!

Santa has an announcement to make… 🎅



Tim Allen returns in #TheSantaClauses, streaming November 16 only on @DisneyPlus. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/Gv3XC6K7QY — Disney (@Disney) September 10, 2022

We also got our first look at the next season of The Mandolorian!