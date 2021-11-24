HOW MUCH DO BOOBS WEIGH?
Have you ever wondered how much your boobs weigh? It was a question that popped up on the show earlier this week and Fuzzy was kind enough to bring his kitchen scale in so that I could finally find out! For the record, I'm a 38DD, so if you don't have the ability to weigh for yourself, maybe this will at least give you something to compare yourself to!
@virginradiocgy
Ever wonder how much your boobs weigh? We found out! ##fypシ ##fyp ##calgary ##yyc ##boobs ##boobchallenge♬ original sound - VirginRadioCalgary