How The World Celebrated The New Year

We did it; we made it to the New Year. The fireworks in Sydney looked absolutely beautiful. Hopefully next year we will be able to celebrate with fireworks again. 2020 was wild but we are on to a New Year which means new hope. Last year might have been the worst year ever but one of the best things New Year’s brings is hope. We are all in this together and 2021 will be our year! Can’t wait to see all the amazing things you accomplish this year! Thank you for working so hard and being so strong last year. Happy New Years.