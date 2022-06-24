HOW TO GET INTO STAMPEDE FOR FREE!

FRIDAY, JULY 8, 2022 - Get in for free right after the Parade! Kevin Cosner will be leading the opening parade and if you follow him, you'll get into the park free between 11AM and 1:30PM!

SUNDAY, JULY 10, 2022 - Suncor Family Day will get you in the park for free between 8AM and 11AM.

TUESDAY, JULY 12, 2022 - TC Energy Community Day will get you free admission from 10AM - 2PM.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 13, 2022 - Get in for free for BMO Kids' Day! Adults get in for free from 8AM-10AM and kids will enter for free all day.

If you can't make any of those days, here is a list fo ways to save some money when buying tickets:

THURSDAY, JULY 7, 2022 - $11 will get you into the park from 5PM-12AM for the Calgary Stampede Sneak-A-Peak event.