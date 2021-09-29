How to Honour National Truth and Reconciliation Day in Calgary

Tomorrow marks the first Truth and Reconciliation Day, a new national holiday to honour the victims of Residential Schools. There are many events happening around Calgary to help you honour the victims of Residential Schools in Canada and to educate yourself on the ways we can work towards reconciliation.

Tonight at the Calgary International Film Festival, a documentary about the founder of Orange Shirt Day Debuts. RETURNING HOME follows Phyllis Jack-Webstad, and looks at how her family struggles to heal from the impacts of attending Residential Schools. By bearing witness to the trauma experienced by Phyllis and her family, RETURNING HOME holds a mirror to the trauma experienced by the natural world, too. For the Secwépemc, healing people and healing the natural world are one and the same.

"Returning Home": New documentary profiles founder of Orange Shirt Day 🧡 https://t.co/wy3fTK5DlL — Daily Hive Calgary (@DailyHiveYYC) September 28, 2021



Available online from Thursday, September 30 at 9 AM to Sunday, October 3 at 9 AM and in Cinema September 29th at 6:30. Get your tickets here.

The Calgary Public Library is always the greatest resource at our finger tips, offering many resources on the history of residential schools and the Indigenous people who have called Turtle Island home for generations. They've been holding events in conjunction with U of C all week.

It's an important time to listen to and learn from the work of Indigenous educators. This week, join us with @UCalgary as we learn from Indigenous artists, writers, and filmmakers in these #OrangeShirtDay events: https://t.co/M3dqXeqCpI #treaty7 #yyc #indigenous pic.twitter.com/iEj8APxutJ — Calgary Public Library (@calgarylibrary) September 27, 2021

Moonstone Creation is a beautiful Indigenous Owned store in Inglewood, offering a home for amazing Indigenous artists and their works! A portion of their proceeds goes to the National Centre of Truth and Reconciliation and they've been great at getting us in the loop on events happening around the city this week.

Moonstone Creation had incredible Orange Shirts available and congrats to them on selling them all! Be sure to follow them for information on when they'll be available again.