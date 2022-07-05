If You Plan On Attending The Calgary Stampede Parade.. Read This

Is this the year that you go down to watch the Calgary Stampede Parade LIVE in person?! If so... Here's EVERYTHING you need to know.

What to bring?

- Lawn Chair (you'll want to be comfy)

- Snacks (obviously)

- Portable Charger (You don't want your phone to die!)

- Sunscreen or umbrella (because you never know)

Where and When Does It Start?

The parade starts at 9am MST - But any Calgarian will tell you that you need to be there WAY before then to get a good spot. Below is where the parade route will be in Downtown Calgary.

Who's Leading the Parade?

The 2022 Calgary Stampede Parade Marshal is legnedary actor, producer, director, and musician... Kevin Costner!

When Does The Stampede Grounds Open?