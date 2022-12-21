If You See Someone Caught Out In The Cold, Here's Some Resources To Help Them

The City of Calgary is in an EXTREME COLD WARNING! Which means it's deathly cold outside, if you are in these conditions for long periods of time. Thank you to @WanderingInYYC for this information listed below.



𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀:

🚨 𝗜𝗳 𝘀𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗶𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗼𝗿 𝗻𝗼𝗻-𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲, 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝟵-𝟭-𝟭 🚨



☎️ Reach out to 211 via phone, text, or online chat.

24 hours, 7 days a week

Phone/text: 211

Online: www.ab.211.ca



☎️ DOAP (Downtown Outreach Addiction Partnership)

Phone: 403-998-7388



☎️ Reach out to the non-emergency police line.

24 hours, 7 days a week

Phone/text: 403-266-1234



𝗦𝗵𝗲𝗹𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀:

🏠 Alpha house Calgary

24/7 shelter

Phone: 403-234-7388



🏠 Calgary Drop-in Centre

24/7 shelter

Phone: 403-266-3600



🏠 Inn From the Cold

24/7 shelter

Phone: 403-263-8384



🏠 Mustard Seed Calgary

24/7 shelter

Phone: 403-723-9422



🏠 Trellis Avenue 15

24/7 YOUTH shelter

Phone: 403-543-9651



🚗: For transport, contact @bearclanpatrolcalgary

403-608-2401