If You See Someone Caught Out In The Cold, Here's Some Resources To Help Them

PHOTO CREDIT: MUSTARD SEED CALGARY

The City of Calgary is in an EXTREME COLD WARNING! Which means it's deathly cold outside, if you are in these conditions for long periods of time. Thank you to @WanderingInYYC for this information listed below.


𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀:
🚨 𝗜𝗳 𝘀𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗶𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗼𝗿 𝗻𝗼𝗻-𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲, 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝟵-𝟭-𝟭 🚨

☎️ Reach out to 211 via phone, text, or online chat.
24 hours, 7 days a week
Phone/text: 211
Online: www.ab.211.ca

☎️ DOAP (Downtown Outreach Addiction Partnership)
Phone: 403-998-7388

☎️ Reach out to the non-emergency police line.
24 hours, 7 days a week
Phone/text: 403-266-1234

𝗦𝗵𝗲𝗹𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀:
🏠 Alpha house Calgary
24/7 shelter
Phone: 403-234-7388

🏠 Calgary Drop-in Centre
24/7 shelter
Phone: 403-266-3600

🏠 Inn From the Cold
24/7 shelter
Phone: 403-263-8384

🏠 Mustard Seed Calgary
24/7 shelter
Phone: 403-723-9422

🏠 Trellis Avenue 15
24/7 YOUTH shelter
Phone: 403-543-9651

🚗: For transport, contact @bearclanpatrolcalgary
403-608-2401

